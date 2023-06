The mother and wife of the Titanic sub victims, Suleman and Shahzada Dawood, has spoken to the BBC in her first interview.

Watch the interview in full as Christine Dawood reveals that her son hoped to break a world record near the Titanic wreck and how excited her husband was about the trip.

Shahzada and Suleman died, along with three others, after the submersible they were travelling in faced a catastrophic implosion.