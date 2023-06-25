The mother of Suleman Dawood, who died in the Titan submersible, has revealed that the teenager wanted to set a new world record, by completing a Rubik's Cube near the Titanic wreck.

The 19-year-old applied to the Guinness World Records and his father, Shahzada, who also died, had brought a camera to capture the moment.

Speaking of her son, Mrs Dawood said Suleman loved the Rubik's Cube so much that he carried it with him everywhere.

Suleman Dawood and his father were among five people who died, after a submersible they were travelling in to see the Titanic wreck faced a catastrophic implosion.

