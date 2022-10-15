Watch: Inside Titanic sub before it went missing

In 2022, the BBC filmed inside the Titanic submersible that has gone missing during a dive to see the wreck.

US and Canadian search teams are racing against time to find the vessel, which lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes into a dive on Sunday.

Five people, including British adventurer Hamish Harding, are on board.

It's believed Stockton Rush, chief executive of OceanGate, who features in this video is also on the vessel.

Read more on this story.