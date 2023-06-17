Millions of Mormon crickets invade Nevada town

Millions of Mormon crickets have invaded the town of Elko, Nevada as they enter their migratory phase.

The insects, which technically aren't crickets, are members of the katydid family and don't sting or bite.

But they can cause widespread damage to crops and other vegetation.

Their name comes from their invasion of the crops of Mormon settlers in Utah in the 1800s.

