Canada: Dashcam captures driving through huge wildfire
Dashcam footage has captured the moment a car drove through a wildfire, with flames and smoke on both sides of a highway, in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, Canada.
The eastern Canadian city of Halifax has declared a local state of emergency after the wildfire caused evacuations and power outages.
This month, the western province of Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency, after wildfires forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.