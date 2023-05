Footage captured the moment a shark attacked a man who was fishing from his kayak by the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

Scott Haraguchi, who went away from the incident unharmed posted the video on YouTube. He said he originally thought the animal was a turtle, before realising he had just had a very close encounter with a shark.

“It was incredibly bad luck, but incredibly good luck to capture it,” he told local TV station KITV.