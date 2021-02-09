Watch: What the Proud Boys did on January 6

In the weeks after the attack on the US Capitol, BBC Newsnight's Gabriel Gatehouse took a closer look at the movements of members of the far-right Proud Boys on 6 January.

In this extract, he analyses footage of Proud Boys marching on the Capitol even before Donald Trump had spoken at a rally. Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordean, two of the four men convicted of seditious conspiracy, are seen to play a leading role.

You can watch the full film from 9 February, 2021, here.