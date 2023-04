In a speech to union workers, President Joe Biden told the gathered audience that "it's time to finish the job." He was interrupted by chants of "four more years, four more years".

After some applause Biden returned to his script, this time looking ahead to what a second Biden administration could do. "We've got a lot more to do," he said, bringing the speech to the topic of high inflation.

Biden has announced he will seek re-election in 2024.