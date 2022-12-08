In her first news conference since being released in December, Brittney Griner spoke of her experience in Russian prison and offered hope to Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich and other Americans jailed abroad.

The basketball player vowed she would no longer play overseas unless it was with the US national team.

Griner was arrested in Moscow in February 2022 after customs officials say they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She later said she had no criminal intent and had packed them by accident.