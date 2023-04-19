Davida Brook, the lead lawyer for Dominion Voting Systems, has said a last-minute settlement from Fox News "brought peace".

"When a company like Fox apologises, it apologises with money," she told the BBC's US partner CBS. "$787 million, we figured, spoke volumes."

The network agreed to pay $787.5m (£634m) - about half of the $1.6bn initially sought by Dominion - over its reporting of the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion argued its business was harmed by Fox spreading false claims the vote had been rigged against Donald Trump.