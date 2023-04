Lee Merritt, the attorney for the family of a 16-year-old who was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell, has been speaking to CBS Mornings alongside the teenage boy's mother.

Ralph Yarl was released from hospital on Sunday and is at home recovering from his injuries.

He was shot once in the head and once in the arm last Thursday night.

Andrew Lester, 84, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.