Waves form on severely flooded airport runway in Florida
Severe flooding in Florida caused flight cancellations after the tarmac was taken over by waves of water.
All air traffic at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was suspended, leaving passengers stranded.
Roads across the south of the Sunshine State were also impacted after nearly 30 centimetres of rain fell within a few hours, causing traffic chaos.
Authorities have urged residents to stay off the roads until the water has gone down.