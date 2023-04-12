Security expert: US and Egypt ready to move forward after leak
US national security analyst Rebecca Grant talked to the BBC about a US Pentagon document leak which revealed that Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia.
There is no indication that Egypt went ahead with the proposed sale to Russia. It's not known if this was as a result of a direct warning from Washington. But Egypt is one of the largest recipients of US security assistance, worth around $1bn a year, which gives the US administration considerable leverage.