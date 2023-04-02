Drone video shows scale of US tornado wreckage

A 'fierce' tornado that swept through various US states including Arkansas and Illinois has resulted in buildings being destroyed and lives have been lost.

Jessica Bahena Hernandez was attending a concert in Illinois when the roof caved in. She said she had a near-miss of it collapsing on her.

She said: "It was scary because like my first thought when I saw it was more that literally could have been me five minutes prior".

