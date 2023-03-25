Drama in the courtroom as Gwyneth Paltrow testifies

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has testified in court, denying that she caused a ski collision between her and Terry Sanderson, in 2016.

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 (£244,000) in damages, after being left with what he says are life-changing injuries.

Ms Paltrow has countersued, seeking $1 (82p) in symbolic damages, as well as reimbursement of legal fees.

In the courtroom, Ms Paltrow recounted the incident and faced questions from Mr Sanderson's lawyers.

Video by Ian Casey.