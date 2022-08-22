An armed man wearing a devil mask was stopped from entering a strip club in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

CCTV shows security guards fighting off and disarming the man, who was carrying a loaded gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other, according to police.

Tampa Police Department Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said there was "no question in my mind" the security guards had prevented a mass shooting.

Officers, who took the man into custody, said they found two additional full magazines in his pocket and more ammunition, knives and firearm holsters in his truck.