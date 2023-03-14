Police in the US have released bodycam footage showing an officer getting hit by a car on a motorway.

The officer was helping a stranded driver on a snow-covered Interstate 80 in Iowa when a car entered into the strip where he was standing and hit him.

He was taken to hospital, but only suffered bruises to his right arm, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the incident, police have appealed to all motorists to "slow down" when they see flashing lights and to "use caution in winter driving situations."