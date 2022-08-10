Amanda Zurawski is one of the five women suing the state of Texas, saying they were denied abortions despite facing life-threatening health risks.

In an interview the BBC's Christian Fraser, she spoke about the emotional pain she faced when seeking an abortion following complications with her pregnancy that meant the loss of her child was "inevitable".

The state of Texas bars abortions except for medical emergencies, with doctors facing punishment of up to 99 years in jail for violations.

The lawsuit claims that, for fear of prosecution, many doctors are refusing the procedure even in extreme cases.