Protests over Atlanta's police training centre escalated as fireworks, Molotov cocktails and rocks were thrown at officers and the building site.

Opposition to the site has taken place since the site's proposal in 2021, but tensions have risen since police shot and killed a 26-year-old activist.

Police have made 35 arrests so far and say construction equipment was left ablaze.

The Atlanta Police Department said no officers were injured during the clash.

