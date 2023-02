A shape-shifting robot that looks like a cross between a Lego figure and the T-1000 from Terminator 2 has been filmed melting itself to escape through the bars of a miniature jail cell.

Researchers in the US and China developed a material that reacts to magnetic fields and could eventually be used in medical procedures. The robot can also jump and climb, said the team.

Video courtesy of Courtesy of Sun Yat-sen and Carnegie Mellon universities