Anger erupts at Ohio train crash town meeting

There's anger in East Palestine, Ohio, with residents demanding answers 12 days after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the small town.

"What rolls through on those tracks is of more value than the lives of the residents in our community," said one local.

State and federal officials have assured residents they were removing contaminated soil from the site, and the air and municipal water quality was now normal. But, the Governor said residents living near the spill should drink bottled water as a precaution.

