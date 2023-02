The 2023 Arctic Winter Games in Alberta, Canada, have just come to a close, bringing together thousands of athletes, coaches and volunteers from northern Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Scandinavia.

Alongside traditional winter games were Arctic sports such as the Alaskan high kick and indigenous Dene games, such as the stick pull, that have origins in hunting and endurance.

The Prince of Wales spoke to some of the athletes to wish them well.