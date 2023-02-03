Chinese spy balloon: 'I thought it was a star'

The US is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted flying over sensitive sites in recent days.

Defence officials said they were confident the "high-altitude surveillance balloon" belonged to China. It was most recently seen above the western state of Montana.

The military decided against shooting it down in case debris falls.

