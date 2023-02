Mason Stonehouse, from Michigan, took his dad's phone one night and decided it was time for a snack. A lot of snacks.

Multiple orders later and the Stonehouse household was inundated with jumbo shrimp, pizza, sandwiches and much, much more.

Mason's dad was not so happy when he found out his son ran up a nearly $1,000 (£817) bill. The main takeaway: think twice about letting your child play with your phone.