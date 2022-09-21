In August, Donald Trump was deposed for a lawsuit where he's accused of inflating property values.

In a video released by the New York Attorney General's Office on Tuesday, the former president invoked the Fifth Amendment over and over again.

Mr Trump denies wrongdoing and has called the civil probe a witch hunt.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Mr Trump said in a statement last summer.