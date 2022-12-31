Four people - including two children aged four and nine - have been rescued after their car careened off a cliff in California.

The car fell 250ft (76m) onto rocks and appeared to have flipped over several times.

Emergency services reached them by helicopter and hoisted them to safety.

Officials said the children were unharmed and the adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The car - a Tesla - was not believed to be in self-driving mode according to an initial investigation, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told the Associated Press.

