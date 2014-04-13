Four people - including two children aged four and nine - have been rescued after their car fell over 250ft (76m) onto rocks and appeared to have flipped over several times.

The incident happened in a rocky, coastal area called Devil's Slide south of San Francisco.

Officials said the children were unharmed and the adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The car - a Tesla - was not believed to be in self-driving mode according to an initial investigation, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson told the Associated Press.