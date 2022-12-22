This is the moment a train struck a vehicle carrying a huge concrete beam causing a derailment in Collegedale, Tennessee.

Dramatic video captured by another driver shows the train blaring its horn before striking the truck.

In the footage, the 134ft beam can be seen hanging over the tracks and it's thought the driver was waiting at a set of traffic lights.

Officials say two people suffered minor injuries.

