There are over a billion Catholics around the world, and women have always played a significant role in the life of the Church - but have been excluded from the Catholic hierarchy. A number of devotees feel called upon to serve God as priests, but the Vatican has never allowed female ordination to priesthood.

Now, there's a growing movement to change this. Over 250 women have chosen to take part in secret ordination services, despite knowing they will be excommunicated from the Church.

BBC 100 Women follows Anne Tropeano, who has been unofficially 'ordained' in the US. Is there a future for women priests who see themselves as "Vatican rejects"?

Produced by Georgina Pearce and Valeria Perasso.

Filmed by Andrew Blum and Tom Goudsmit. Edited by Álvaro Álvarez.

