Nasa has released video footage of a spacewalk at the International Space Station. American astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio were tasked with installing two new solar arrays - a collection of solar panels - in an operation that took seven hours. The array was delivered by Space X's Dragon cargo craft on 27 November and will provide the ISS with up 30% more power, generating a total of 120,000 watts of energy during orbital daytime, according to Nasa.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.