Nasa has released video footage of a spacewalk at the International Space Station.

American astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio were tasked with installing two new solar arrays - a collection of solar panels - in an operation that took seven hours.

The array was delivered by Space X's Dragon cargo craft on 27 November and will provide the ISS with up 30% more power, generating a total of 120,000 watts of energy during orbital daytime, according to Nasa.