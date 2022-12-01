A small plane crashed into high-voltage power lines in the US state of Maryland.

Authorities said that the two people trapped inside the plane were rescued and taken to local trauma centres with serious injuries.

The crash caused mass power outages throughout the area.

The plane has since been taken down from the lines and most power has been restored.

