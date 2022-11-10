Residents in Florida are preparing for Hurricane Nicole, which is expected to hit south-eastern or east central Florida early on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Nicole - packing 75mph (120km/h) winds - from a tropical storm.

Videos show residents in Daytona Beach boarding up the windows of their homes and businesses as the hurricane approaches from the state's Atlantic coast.

Nicole has already grounded flights and shut theme parks and schools ahead of its projected landfall.