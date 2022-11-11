The dads spreading love to stop fights in school

Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting.

With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence.

Reporter/producer: Ben Wyatt

Camera: Lisa Janae

