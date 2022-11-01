Police in Houston have confirmed the death of US rapper Takeoff after he was shot dead on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Houston police chief Troy Finner paid tribute to the 28-year-old, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball. He said the department had received many calls saying "what a great young man" he was.

Chief Finner also said sometimes hip hop "gets a bad name" and urged artists across the US to "stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry".