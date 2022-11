US President Joe Biden has promised to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt for low and middle-income borrowers.

The BBC talked to two voters who owe thousands in student debt, but Adam Ellwanger and Angela Bowman disagree on a solution.

They spoke to us for our election series, The Other Side, which brings Americans together to discuss the issues dividing the nation.

Produced by the BBC's Angélica Casas and Chelsea Bailey.