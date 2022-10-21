Sentencing was 'my judgement day' - Bannon

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon spoke to media just minutes after a judge sentenced him to four months in jail for contempt of Congress. He has also been fined $6,500 (£5,830).

"Today was my judgement day by the judge," he said, adding: "We will have a vigorous appeal."

Mr Bannon is said to have been an unofficial adviser to former president Donald Trump at the time of the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021.

The attack saw crowds of Trump supporters storm the Capitol building in an effort to stop President Joe Biden's victory from being certified.