The award-winning New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman has told the BBC that former US President Donald Trump is “an enigma for almost everybody".

“People want to read into his actions and read meaning into his actions,” Ms Haberman told the BBC Hardtalk programme’s Zeinab Badawi.

“They are often pretty empty and they are often just about surviving from one minute to the next.”

Haberman has been covering Mr Trump since the 1990s. She has released Confidence Man, a book chronicling his rise through the world of New York business into politics and ultimately to the White House.

