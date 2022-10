Mark Finchem claims the 2020 election was stolen - despite no evidence of widespread fraud. Now he's the frontrunner in a race for an office which has responsibility for overseeing the 2024 US presidential election in Arizona.

The Republican told the BBC's Katty Kay that he doesn't believe a Democrat could win in his state.

