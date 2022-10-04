Could Donald Trump return to the White House? The former president keeps hinting that he is about to attempt one of the biggest political comebacks of all time - so could it really happen?

In this new BBC documentary, Katty Kay travels across America interviewing Trump’s supporters and adversaries to understand more about his aspirations and to explore the state of US democracy ahead of November's midterm elections.

You can watch the full hour-long documentary on iPlayer (UK users only) or on BBC Select (in US and Canada).