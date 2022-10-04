Animal Control had to be called after a coyote strayed into school toilets in Jurupa Valley, California.

The animal was safely removed and released back into the wild, after being given the nickname "Wile. E" after the the Warner Brothers character.

Coyotes are common in California and often stray into urban areas.

