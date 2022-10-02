Family see the world before their children go blind

When three of Edith and Sébastian’s four children were diagnosed with a genetic disease that would eventually leave them blind, they decided to give their children as many visual memories as they could - they decided to tour the world. Retinitis pigmentosa is a condition that people are born with and carriers of the gene often do not show signs or symptoms. The family is six months in to their year-long trip and have so far travelled to Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, Turkey, Mongolia and Indonesia.

