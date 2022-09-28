California's famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles marks its centennial next year and is getting a makeover ahead of its 100th birthday.

The landmark is being repainted with a new, more reflective pain formula that has better UV protection, according to Jeff Zarrinnam, who is chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

