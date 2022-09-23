Alex Jones tells court: 'I'm done saying I'm sorry'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has refused to apologise in court to the parents of children killed in a 2012 school shooting that he once dismissed as a hoax.

The InfoWars host clashed with a lawyer as he took the stand in his second defamation trial for his remarks about the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut. Mr Jones said he had already apologised many times.

Some members of the victim's families were sitting in court and appeared to be crying during the testimony.