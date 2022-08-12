In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, clinics are shutting down and abortion seekers don't know where to go for help.

Some abortion seekers are turning to crisis pregnancy centres, not knowing that these are anti-abortion.

This is what happened when a woman considering an abortion walked into a crisis pregnancy centre in Texas.

Video by Angélica M Casas

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.