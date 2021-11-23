Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan's capital Taipei, despite repeated warnings from China over the visit.

The US Democrat and Speaker of the House has made the trip without the backing of the White House.

The visit has only further strained relations between Washington and Beijing, with China saying the US would "pay the price".

After touching down in Taipei, Ms Pelosi tweeted that her delegation's visit honoured "America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy".