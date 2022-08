Homes lay in ruins in the community of Klamath River, in California, after the spread of a wildfire.

The McKinney Fire began at the Klamath national forest on Friday and grew to more than 50,000 acres in less than 48 hours. It reached the community of Klamath River, leaving behind it rubble and ruins where properties once stood.

The rapid spread of the fire also prompted evacuations from the nearby town of Yreka.