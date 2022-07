Four generations of Edna Elias' family went to Canadian residential schools. She was sent to a residential school in Inuvik, in the country's north, at a young age.

Despite the wrongdoings experienced there, she became an educator, a teacher "but not that kind, not the kind that would rap my head".

She is also an advocate for Inuit language and culture.

Interview by Aleem Maqbool, produced by Sara Monetta, edited by Jason Armesto