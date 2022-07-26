At least 20 homes have been destroyed in Texas after a wildfire spread to a residential area.

The fire started in a field in Balch Springs and engulfed nearby houses, forcing residents to evacuate while the firefighters tackled the flames.

It comes as some parts of the US battle high temperatures.

