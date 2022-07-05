People flee gunman at US Independence Day event

People had to run for safety during a mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Six people were killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire on spectators at the event. Police have now arrested a suspect, 22-year-old, Robert E Crimo III.

